$2.22 Earnings Per Share Expected for EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) This Quarter

Analysts forecast that EPAM Systems, Inc. (NYSE:EPAM) will report earnings per share of $2.22 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for EPAM Systems’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $2.19 and the highest estimate coming in at $2.30. EPAM Systems posted earnings of $1.65 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 34.5%. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that EPAM Systems will report full year earnings of $8.40 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.14 to $8.66. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $10.55 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $9.99 to $11.58. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover EPAM Systems.

EPAM Systems (NYSE:EPAM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The information technology services provider reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.11. EPAM Systems had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 13.12%. The firm had revenue of $881.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $861.36 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.46 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 39.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

EPAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on EPAM Systems from $460.00 to $525.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Barclays upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $521.00 to $670.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $517.00 to $689.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded EPAM Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $455.00 to $670.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on EPAM Systems from $510.00 to $700.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.00.

NYSE EPAM traded up $10.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $630.11. 250,622 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 297,501. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $550.60. EPAM Systems has a twelve month low of $301.67 and a twelve month high of $634.20. The stock has a market cap of $35.68 billion, a PE ratio of 92.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.81 and a beta of 1.36.

In related news, CMO Elaina Shekhter sold 3,827 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $480.03, for a total transaction of $1,837,074.81. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 10,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,853,583.33. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Arkadiy Dobkin sold 42,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.88, for a total value of $20,522,400.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,361,893 shares in the company, valued at approximately $657,630,891.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 74,206 shares of company stock worth $36,473,214. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of EPAM. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,091,704 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,601,658,000 after purchasing an additional 19,351 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 2.5% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,485,495 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,780,950,000 after purchasing an additional 84,466 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1,195.2% in the 2nd quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 3,078,236 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,572,855,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840,577 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 12.9% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,251,452 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $639,442,000 after purchasing an additional 143,407 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of EPAM Systems by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 926,155 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $473,228,000 after purchasing an additional 14,019 shares in the last quarter. 83.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EPAM Systems Company Profile

EPAM Systems, Inc provides digital platform engineering and software development services in North America, Europe, Russia, Belarus, Kazakhstan, Ukraine, Georgia, East Asia, Southeast Asia, and Australia. The company offers engineering services, including requirements analysis and platform selection, customization, cross-platform migration, implementation, and integration; infrastructure management services, such as software development, testing, and maintenance with private, public, and mobile infrastructures for application, database, network, server, storage, and systems operations management, as well as monitoring, incident notification, and resolution services; and maintenance and support services.

