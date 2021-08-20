$2.85 Billion in Sales Expected for Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) This Quarter

Equities analysts predict that Fox Co. (NASDAQ:FOXA) will post sales of $2.85 billion for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have provided estimates for FOX’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.96 billion and the lowest is $2.69 billion. FOX posted sales of $2.72 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.8%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that FOX will report full year sales of $13.28 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $12.82 billion to $13.64 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.15 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.45 billion to $14.70 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for FOX.

FOX (NASDAQ:FOXA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.65 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.09. FOX had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 16.66%. The company had revenue of $2.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on FOXA shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on FOX from $35.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Loop Capital increased their price objective on FOX from $36.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on FOX from $36.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 27th. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on FOX from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded FOX from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $47.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. FOX has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.27.

Shares of NASDAQ:FOXA opened at $36.18 on Friday. FOX has a one year low of $24.93 and a one year high of $44.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $36.71. The firm has a market cap of $20.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.08, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 2.67.

The company also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.3%. This is a positive change from FOX’s previous Semi-Annual dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 31st. FOX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.97%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in FOXA. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its position in FOX by 347.9% during the second quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 567 shares during the last quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in FOX by 165.2% during the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 875 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in FOX by 41.7% during the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 910 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in FOX during the second quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in FOX by 392.5% during the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 993 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 50.73% of the company’s stock.

FOX Company Profile

Fox Corp. delivers compelling news, sports and entertainment content. The company provides news under the brands FOX News Media, FOX Sports, FOX Entertainment and FOX Television Stations. It operates through three segments: Cable Network Programming, Television, and Other, Corporate and Eliminations.

