20,293 Shares in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) Purchased by Private Advisory Group LLC

Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 20,293 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,717,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of BILL. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Bill.com during the first quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Bill.com by 153.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 451 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in Bill.com by 486.0% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 486 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on BILL. Jefferies Financial Group raised Bill.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $155.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday. Susquehanna upped their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Bill.com from $180.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $223.00 target price (up previously from $150.00) on shares of Bill.com in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Bill.com in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.46.

NYSE BILL traded up $3.44 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $209.35. 815,053 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,262,719. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.72 billion, a P/E ratio of -256.34 and a beta of 2.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $191.85. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $211.85.

In other news, Director Steven Cakebread sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.63, for a total transaction of $293,260.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $293,260. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bora Chung sold 7,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.02, for a total value of $1,095,150.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 33,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,916,055.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 189,036 shares of company stock worth $33,781,869 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Bill.com Company Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

