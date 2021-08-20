$23.70 Million in Sales Expected for PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) This Quarter

Analysts expect PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) to report $23.70 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for PCB Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $23.30 million to $24.10 million. PCB Bancorp reported sales of $19.13 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 23.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PCB Bancorp will report full year sales of $91.60 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $90.80 million to $92.40 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $95.85 million, with estimates ranging from $94.70 million to $97.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover PCB Bancorp.

PCB Bancorp (NASDAQ:PCB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $24.15 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.40 million. PCB Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 29.64%.

Several brokerages recently commented on PCB. Raymond James boosted their target price on PCB Bancorp from $13.00 to $16.50 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research raised PCB Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in PCB Bancorp by 7.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 938,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,080,000 after purchasing an additional 68,212 shares in the last quarter. rhino investment partners Inc grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 237.1% during the 2nd quarter. rhino investment partners Inc now owns 336,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,419,000 after acquiring an additional 236,733 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PCB Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,630,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 7,850.8% during the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 199,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,214,000 after acquiring an additional 197,291 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of PCB Bancorp by 18.1% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 194,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,131,000 after acquiring an additional 29,811 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 37.03% of the company’s stock.

PCB opened at $19.59 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $17.38. The company has a market capitalization of $290.40 million, a PE ratio of 10.94 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.05. PCB Bancorp has a twelve month low of $8.20 and a twelve month high of $21.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 6th were given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a boost from PCB Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 5th. PCB Bancorp’s payout ratio is presently 46.15%.

PCB Bancorp Company Profile

PCB Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific City Bank that provides various banking products and services to individuals, and small and middle market businesses in Southern California. The company offers demand, savings, money market, and time deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and remote deposit capture, courier deposit services, positive pay services, zero balance accounts, and sweep accounts.

