268,745 Shares in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Acquired by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 268,745 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $35,644,000. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF comprises approximately 4.9% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.57% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.5% during the first quarter. Falcon Wealth Planning now owns 58,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,548,000 after buying an additional 315 shares in the last quarter. First United Bank Trust lifted its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 6.1% during the first quarter. First United Bank Trust now owns 2,766 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Piershale Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $17,836,000. Finally, Brown Miller Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $402,000.

Shares of IJT traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $130.37. 166,849 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 261,069. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $131.00. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.92 and a 12-month high of $134.85.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

