$283.67 Million in Sales Expected for Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) This Quarter

Analysts expect Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) to announce $283.67 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Ryman Hospitality Properties’ earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $296.20 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $265.02 million. Ryman Hospitality Properties posted sales of $70.25 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 303.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ryman Hospitality Properties will report full year sales of $879.58 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $868.23 million to $899.96 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $1.53 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.48 billion to $1.59 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for Ryman Hospitality Properties.

Ryman Hospitality Properties (NYSE:RHP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported ($1.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.51) by ($0.54). Ryman Hospitality Properties had a negative net margin of 79.64% and a negative return on equity of 240.52%. The business had revenue of $170.86 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.96 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($1.65) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1063.8% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research firms have issued reports on RHP. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $88.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $88.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Ryman Hospitality Properties presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.60.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,589,584 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $599,273,000 after purchasing an additional 135,989 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,128,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $168,082,000 after purchasing an additional 78,704 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 163.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,609,829 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $127,112,000 after purchasing an additional 999,229 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 8.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,322,752 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $102,528,000 after purchasing an additional 107,261 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. increased its stake in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,308,670 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $103,333,000 after purchasing an additional 30,451 shares in the last quarter. 79.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $72.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.45. Ryman Hospitality Properties has a 1 year low of $34.42 and a 1 year high of $86.58. The firm has a market cap of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 1.78. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.66.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Company Profile

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and country music entertainment experiences. The Company's core holdings* include a network of five of the top 10 largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

