$29.10 Million in Sales Expected for Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages predict that Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:GNTY) will report sales of $29.10 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Guaranty Bancshares’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $29.20 million and the lowest is $29.00 million. Guaranty Bancshares posted sales of $28.94 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 0.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Monday, October 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guaranty Bancshares will report full year sales of $118.15 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $118.00 million to $118.30 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $116.50 million, with estimates ranging from $116.40 million to $116.60 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Guaranty Bancshares.

Guaranty Bancshares (NASDAQ:GNTY) last released its earnings results on Sunday, July 18th. The company reported $0.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.11. Guaranty Bancshares had a net margin of 32.33% and a return on equity of 14.39%.

GNTY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James assumed coverage on shares of Guaranty Bancshares in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Guaranty Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $39.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 12th.

GNTY stock opened at $34.17 on Friday. Guaranty Bancshares has a one year low of $20.98 and a one year high of $41.28. The firm has a market cap of $412.02 million, a PE ratio of 9.92 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.90 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $34.39.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 28th were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 25th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.34%. Guaranty Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is presently 24.24%.

In other Guaranty Bancshares news, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $33.89 per share, for a total transaction of $94,892.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director James S. Bunch bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $33.51 per share, with a total value of $73,722.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have acquired a total of 8,000 shares of company stock valued at $269,774 over the last 90 days. 27.35% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 17.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 632,695 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,252,000 after buying an additional 94,339 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 1.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,734,000 after buying an additional 4,591 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 3.1% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 210,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,177,000 after buying an additional 6,312 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 6.0% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 149,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,110,000 after buying an additional 8,455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Guaranty Bancshares by 4.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 149,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after buying an additional 6,143 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 20.38% of the company’s stock.

About Guaranty Bancshares

Guaranty Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It offers online banking and bill pay, fraud protection, P2P payments, direct deposits, personal loans auto loans, student checking, and premium checking. The company was founded on January 13, 1913 and is headquartered in Addison, TX.

