29,147 Shares in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) Bought by Roble Belko & Company Inc

Roble Belko & Company Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VUSB) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 29,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,461,000. Roble Belko & Company Inc owned 0.11% of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northwest Capital Management Inc bought a new stake in Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares during the second quarter worth about $20,018,000. Fulcrum Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Everett Harris & Co. CA acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,768,000. Galvin Gaustad & Stein LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $730,000. Finally, BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,300,000.

Shares of Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares stock traded down $0.02 on Friday, hitting $50.11. The stock had a trading volume of 465,003 shares, compared to its average volume of 433,228. Vanguard Ultra-Short Bond ETF Shares has a twelve month low of $50.00 and a twelve month high of $51.26. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $50.11.

