$295.12 Million in Sales Expected for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) to announce sales of $295.12 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Nine analysts have made estimates for Okta’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $286.20 million and the highest estimate coming in at $297.00 million. Okta reported sales of $200.45 million in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 47.2%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, September 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Okta will report full year sales of $1.21 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.08 billion to $1.23 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.67 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.80 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Okta.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.20) by $0.10. The company had revenue of $251.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.56 million. Okta had a negative net margin of 35.18% and a negative return on equity of 30.90%.

OKTA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Okta from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Monday, May 24th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $260.00 price objective for the company. Daiwa Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $282.00 price objective for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $312.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Okta in a report on Friday, August 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $295.00 price objective for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $275.91.

Okta stock opened at $230.91 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -94.25 and a beta of 0.97. Okta has a 1-year low of $185.05 and a 1-year high of $294.00.

In related news, Director Benjamin A. Horowitz sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.94, for a total transaction of $19,835,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Todd Mckinnon sold 13,818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.30, for a total transaction of $3,403,373.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 16,382 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,034,886.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 126,583 shares of company stock worth $30,859,915. Insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of OKTA. National Pension Service grew its position in Okta by 7.0% during the first quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,622,000 after buying an additional 11,538 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its position in Okta by 149.2% during the first quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 60,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,349,000 after buying an additional 36,256 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Okta by 13.6% during the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 4,540 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,001,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Okta by 2.6% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 779,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $171,804,000 after purchasing an additional 19,627 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in Okta by 9.1% during the first quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 6,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 553 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

About Okta

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

