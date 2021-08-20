$3.20 Billion in Sales Expected for Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Discovery, Inc. (NASDAQ:DISCA) will report $3.20 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Eleven analysts have issued estimates for Discovery’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.28 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.14 billion. Discovery reported sales of $2.56 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Discovery will report full year sales of $12.15 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $11.98 billion to $12.28 billion. For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post sales of $12.64 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.24 billion to $12.89 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Discovery.

Discovery (NASDAQ:DISCA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.18. The business had revenue of $3.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.98 billion. Discovery had a return on equity of 14.23% and a net margin of 12.24%. Discovery’s revenue was up 20.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on DISCA. Citigroup raised Discovery from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. UBS Group raised Discovery from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Discovery from $55.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Discovery from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $51.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Monday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Discovery from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.06.

NASDAQ:DISCA opened at $27.74 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.34, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a quick ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Discovery has a twelve month low of $19.07 and a twelve month high of $78.14.

In related news, Director John C. Malone sold 6,768 shares of Discovery stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $29.15, for a total transaction of $197,287.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 244,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,130,235.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 131,627 shares of company stock worth $3,903,885. 5.57% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its position in Discovery by 6.1% in the first quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 96,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,200,000 after purchasing an additional 5,587 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth $1,274,000. HGK Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery in the second quarter worth $3,985,000. CWM Advisors LLC boosted its position in Discovery by 37.3% in the first quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 36,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after purchasing an additional 9,915 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Patton Fund Management Inc. purchased a new position in Discovery in the first quarter worth $1,297,000. 37.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discovery Company Profile

Discovery, Inc, a media company, provides content across various distribution platforms in approximately 50 languages worldwide. It operates in two segments, U.S. Networks and International Networks. The company owns and operates various television networks under the Discovery Channel, HGTV, Food Network, TLC, Animal Planet, Investigation Discovery, Travel Channel, Science, MotorTrend, Discovery en EspaÃ±ol, Discovery Familia, Eurosport, TVN, Discovery Kids, Discovery Family, American Heroes Channel, Destination America, Discovery Life, DIY Network, Cooking Channel, Great American Country, ID, the Oprah Winfrey Network, Eurosport, DMAX, and Discovery Home & Health brands, as well as other regional television networks.

