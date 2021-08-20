$3.31 Billion in Sales Expected for Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) This Quarter

Analysts expect that Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL) will report sales of $3.31 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Xcel Energy’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $3.43 billion and the lowest is $3.18 billion. Xcel Energy reported sales of $3.18 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.1%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Xcel Energy will report full year sales of $12.97 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.83 billion to $13.23 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $13.05 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.51 billion to $13.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Xcel Energy.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. Xcel Energy had a return on equity of 10.81% and a net margin of 12.28%. The business had revenue of $3.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.84 billion.

A number of analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. TheStreet raised Xcel Energy from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $69.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $71.43.

In other news, EVP Darla Figoli sold 10,886 shares of Xcel Energy stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.31, for a total value of $754,508.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 48,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,374,634.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. AGF Investments LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $38,000. Pflug Koory LLC purchased a new position in Xcel Energy during the 2nd quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp boosted its holdings in Xcel Energy by 119.1% during the 2nd quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.63% of the company’s stock.

Shares of XEL opened at $70.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.11. The company has a market cap of $37.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a PEG ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.30. Xcel Energy has a 12-month low of $57.23 and a 12-month high of $76.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.74.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 20th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a $0.4575 dividend. This represents a $1.83 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.61%. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.59%.

Xcel Energy Company Profile

Xcel Energy, Inc operates as a holding company, which engages in the generation, purchase, transmission, distribution and sale of electricity. It operates through the following three segments: Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility and All Others. The Regulated Electric Utility segment generates, transmits and distributes electricity primarily in portions of generates, transmits and distributes electricity in Minnesota, Wisconsin, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Colorado, Texas and New Mexico.

