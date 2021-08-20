$3.51 Billion in Sales Expected for Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Berry Global Group, Inc. (NYSE:BERY) to post $3.51 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have made estimates for Berry Global Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $3.60 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $3.29 billion. Berry Global Group reported sales of $3.01 billion in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 16.6%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, November 18th.

On average, analysts expect that Berry Global Group will report full-year sales of $13.72 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $13.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the firm will post sales of $13.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $13.47 billion to $14.65 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Berry Global Group.

Get Berry Global Group alerts:

Berry Global Group (NYSE:BERY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.53 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.03. Berry Global Group had a return on equity of 31.45% and a net margin of 5.31%. The business had revenue of $3.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.22 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.52 EPS. Berry Global Group’s quarterly revenue was up 26.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

BERY has been the topic of several research reports. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $78.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 21st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Berry Global Group from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird restated a “buy” rating and issued a $83.00 target price on shares of Berry Global Group in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Berry Global Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Berry Global Group has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.58.

Shares of BERY opened at $63.79 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $64.96. Berry Global Group has a 52-week low of $45.68 and a 52-week high of $70.90. The firm has a market cap of $8.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.46, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.31.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 28.0% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 42,228 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 9,226 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 19.5% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,128,354 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $138,811,000 after purchasing an additional 347,345 shares in the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $1,335,000. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Berry Global Group during the 2nd quarter worth $86,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its holdings in shares of Berry Global Group by 93,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 2,790 shares in the last quarter. 89.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Berry Global Group

Berry Global Group, Inc manufactures and supplies non-woven, flexible, and rigid products in consumer and industrial end markets. Its Consumer Packaging International segment offers closures, dispensing systems, and applicators; inhalers and dose counters; polythene films; packaging solutions for consumer and industrial applications in personal care, beverage, and food markets; injection molded and thermoformed containers, and lids; and molds and molded components, as well as recycles rigid and flexible end of life materials from industrial and consumer sources.

Further Reading: The basics of gap trading strategies

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Berry Global Group (BERY)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Berry Global Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Berry Global Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.