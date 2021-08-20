$3.56 Billion in Sales Expected for Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect that Otis Worldwide Co. (NYSE:OTIS) will post $3.56 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Otis Worldwide’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $3.54 billion and the highest is $3.57 billion. Otis Worldwide posted sales of $3.27 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 8.9%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Otis Worldwide will report full-year sales of $14.28 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $14.28 billion to $14.29 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $14.84 billion, with estimates ranging from $14.77 billion to $14.90 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Otis Worldwide.

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.08. Otis Worldwide had a negative return on equity of 37.04% and a net margin of 8.30%. The business had revenue of $3.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.46 billion.

OTIS has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $84.00 to $91.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 30th. Barclays lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $78.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. Finally, Argus reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $88.44 price objective (up from $84.00) on shares of Otis Worldwide in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.10.

In other news, CAO Michael Patrick Ryan sold 2,220 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.44, for a total transaction of $194,116.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Fernandez Bernardo Calleja sold 1,597 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.80, for a total value of $140,216.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its holdings in Otis Worldwide by 0.7% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 389,827 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,876,000 after acquiring an additional 2,805 shares during the last quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 7.1% during the second quarter. M Holdings Securities Inc. now owns 21,986 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 0.3% during the second quarter. Meyer Handelman Co. now owns 105,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,660,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC acquired a new position in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Otis Worldwide by 18.3% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,730,563 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,508,000 after purchasing an additional 268,222 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Otis Worldwide stock opened at $90.20 on Friday. Otis Worldwide has a twelve month low of $58.04 and a twelve month high of $92.10. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.62. The stock has a market cap of $38.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 0.85.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. Otis Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.10%.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

