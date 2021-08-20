$3.84 Earnings Per Share Expected for CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) This Quarter

Brokerages expect CACI International Inc (NYSE:CACI) to announce $3.84 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Six analysts have issued estimates for CACI International’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $3.32 to $4.26. CACI International reported earnings of $3.67 per share in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.6%. The business is expected to report its next earnings report on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CACI International will report full-year earnings of $17.59 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $16.23 to $18.70. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $18.68 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $17.01 to $20.60. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for CACI International.

CACI International (NYSE:CACI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The information technology services provider reported $5.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $5.74. CACI International had a return on equity of 17.80% and a net margin of 7.57%.

CACI has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on CACI International from $282.00 to $286.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 14th. Barclays boosted their target price on CACI International from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on CACI International in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $311.00 target price for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered CACI International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. CACI International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $285.88.

NYSE:CACI traded up $1.86 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $259.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 96,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 211,687. CACI International has a 12-month low of $198.46 and a 12-month high of $270.73. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $260.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.12 billion, a PE ratio of 14.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.05.

In related news, Director William S. Wallace sold 167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.40, for a total transaction of $42,150.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,187 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,056,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director William S. Wallace sold 6,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $264.08, for a total value of $1,637,296.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 4,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,061,601.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in CACI. FORA Capital LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in CACI International by 237.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 270 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in CACI International in the 1st quarter worth approximately $93,000. Institutional investors own 85.66% of the company’s stock.

CACI International Company Profile

CACI International Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides information solutions and services in North America and internationally. The company offers business systems solutions for financial, human capital, asset and materials, and administrative management; develops, integrates, and operates command and control solutions; and develops and integrates solutions that deliver multi-level unified communications from the enterprise directly to and from the tactical edge.

