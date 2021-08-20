$30.41 Billion in Sales Expected for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect that The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) will post $30.41 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have made estimates for The Kroger’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $30.98 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $29.92 billion. The Kroger posted sales of $30.49 billion during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 0.3%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Friday, September 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that The Kroger will report full year sales of $132.24 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $130.72 billion to $134.24 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $134.78 billion, with estimates ranging from $133.11 billion to $136.56 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for The Kroger.

The Kroger (NYSE:KR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, June 16th. The company reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $41.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $39.87 billion. The Kroger had a net margin of 1.14% and a return on equity of 27.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.22 EPS.

KR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Northcoast Research increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $41.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of The Kroger from $36.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a “sell” rating and set a $31.00 target price (down previously from $37.00) on shares of The Kroger in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Kroger from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 18th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.44.

In other The Kroger news, SVP Calvin J. Kaufman sold 14,425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.51, for a total transaction of $569,931.75. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 272,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,784,768.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 1,145 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.30, for a total transaction of $43,853.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 62.5% in the second quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 780 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Security National Trust Co. raised its holdings in shares of The Kroger by 100.0% in the first quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Kroger in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Institutional investors own 78.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KR stock opened at $45.93 on Friday. The Kroger has a 52-week low of $30.35 and a 52-week high of $46.83. The firm has a market cap of $34.32 billion, a PE ratio of 24.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.19.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th will be given a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. This is an increase from The Kroger’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 12th. The Kroger’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.21%.

The Kroger announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, June 17th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 3.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

