$340.16 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report sales of $340.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $345.39 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $332.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.
Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after buying an additional 1,215,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,416,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,895,000 after acquiring an additional 394,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,664,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,938,000 after acquiring an additional 376,787 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.28.
Valley National Bancorp Company Profile
Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.
Recommended Story: Why does a company issue an IPO?
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Valley National Bancorp (VLY)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Receive News & Ratings for Valley National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Valley National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.