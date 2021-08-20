$340.16 Million in Sales Expected for Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) will report sales of $340.16 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Valley National Bancorp’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $335.00 million to $345.39 million. Valley National Bancorp reported sales of $332.36 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 2.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Valley National Bancorp will report full-year sales of $1.35 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.34 billion to $1.36 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $1.38 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.37 billion to $1.39 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Valley National Bancorp.

Valley National Bancorp (NASDAQ:VLY) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Valley National Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.40% and a net margin of 29.44%. The company had revenue of $344.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $337.63 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.23 EPS. Valley National Bancorp’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Separately, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Valley National Bancorp from $14.75 to $15.25 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $11.79.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Valley National Bancorp by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,579,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,401,000 after purchasing an additional 4,412,338 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 39,687,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,001,000 after buying an additional 1,215,120 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 13.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 20,784,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,233,000 after acquiring an additional 2,428,734 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Valley National Bancorp by 3.9% in the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 10,416,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,895,000 after acquiring an additional 394,903 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in Valley National Bancorp by 5.2% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,664,632 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,938,000 after acquiring an additional 376,787 shares during the period. 56.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ VLY opened at $12.84 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.99. Valley National Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.50 and a 1-year high of $14.74. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $13.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.00 and a beta of 1.28.

Valley National Bancorp Company Profile

Valley National Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of retail and commercial banking services. It operates through the following segments: Consumer Lending; Commercial Lending; Investment Management; and Corporate and Other Adjustments. The Consumer Lending segment consists of residential mortgage loans, automobile loans and home equity loans, as well as wealth management and insurance services.

