$35.55 Million in Sales Expected for Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that Zynex, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZYXI) will announce $35.55 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Zynex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $35.20 million to $36.21 million. Zynex posted sales of $20.03 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 77.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Zynex will report full-year sales of $133.32 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $132.43 million to $135.59 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $191.82 million, with estimates ranging from $175.00 million to $204.92 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Zynex.

Zynex (NASDAQ:ZYXI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $31.02 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $31.23 million. Zynex had a return on equity of 9.30% and a net margin of 5.18%.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on ZYXI. Northland Securities reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $22.50 target price on shares of Zynex in a report on Friday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Zynex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley raised Zynex from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $19.00 to $19.50 in a report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Zynex from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Zynex currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.60.

In other news, CEO Thomas Sandgaard sold 177,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.17, for a total value of $2,689,944.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Daniel J. Moorhead sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.16, for a total value of $48,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 35,483 shares in the company, valued at $573,405.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 187,320 shares of company stock worth $2,851,474. 44.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in ZYXI. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Zynex during the third quarter worth about $211,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in Zynex by 560.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 192,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,592,000 after acquiring an additional 163,460 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Zynex by 3.4% during the first quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 33,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after acquiring an additional 1,100 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Zynex by 202.0% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 3,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Zynex in the first quarter valued at about $1,111,000. Institutional investors own 30.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:ZYXI opened at $12.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $450.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.40 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 5.83 and a current ratio of 6.95. The company has a 50 day moving average of $15.41. Zynex has a 12-month low of $12.53 and a 12-month high of $22.89.

Zynex, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of medical devices. It sells electrotherapy medical devices used for pain management and rehabilitation. The company also develops a new blood volume monitor for use in hospitals and surgery centers. Zynex was founded by Thomas Sandgaard in 1996 and is headquartered in Englewood, CO.

