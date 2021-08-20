35,308 Shares in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) Purchased by Advisors Capital Management LLC

Advisors Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. (NYSE:SWK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 35,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,238,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SWK. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 34.6% during the first quarter. CX Institutional now owns 241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 106.6% during the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $362,000 after acquiring an additional 988 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 1,179.0% during the first quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 793 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $158,000 after acquiring an additional 731 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker by 5.4% during the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 13,216 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,639,000 after acquiring an additional 679 shares during the period. Finally, MEAG MUNICH ERGO Kapitalanlagegesellschaft mbH purchased a new position in shares of Stanley Black & Decker during the first quarter worth approximately $915,000. 80.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

SWK traded down $0.61 during trading on Friday, hitting $189.07. The stock had a trading volume of 4,233 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,134,303. Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. has a twelve month low of $152.19 and a twelve month high of $225.00. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $201.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The stock has a market cap of $30.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.07, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.42.

Stanley Black & Decker (NYSE:SWK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.89 by $0.19. Stanley Black & Decker had a net margin of 10.80% and a return on equity of 20.65%. The business had revenue of $4.30 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.23 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.60 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Stanley Black & Decker, Inc. will post 11.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Stanley Black & Decker’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.70. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 3rd. Stanley Black & Decker’s payout ratio is presently 30.97%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $220.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Robert W. Baird reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Stanley Black & Decker in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. G.Research raised shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Stanley Black & Decker from $230.00 to $234.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Gabelli upgraded shares of Stanley Black & Decker from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Stanley Black & Decker currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $217.00.

Stanley Black & Decker, Inc engages in the provision of power and hand tools, and related accessories, products, services and equipment for oil & gas and infrastructure applications, commercial electronic security and monitoring systems, healthcare solutions, and mechanical access solutions. It operates through the following three segments: Tools and Storage, Industrial, and Security.

