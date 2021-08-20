$387.06 Million in Sales Expected for Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Seagen Inc. (NASDAQ:SGEN) will post $387.06 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Seven analysts have made estimates for Seagen’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $397.68 million and the lowest is $379.65 million. Seagen reported sales of $1.06 billion during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 63.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Seagen will report full year sales of $1.50 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.47 billion to $1.53 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $2.29 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.77 billion to $2.78 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Seagen.

Seagen (NASDAQ:SGEN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.47) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.61) by $0.14. Seagen had a return on equity of 19.02% and a net margin of 25.06%.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Seagen from $173.00 to $167.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on Seagen in a research note on Monday, May 17th. They issued an “inline” rating and a $153.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC started coverage on Seagen in a research report on Friday, April 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $254.00 target price for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Seagen from $170.00 to $160.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 30th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $184.75.

Shares of SGEN stock opened at $158.09 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.76 billion, a PE ratio of 48.49 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $153.23. Seagen has a fifty-two week low of $133.20 and a fifty-two week high of $213.94.

In other news, CEO Clay B. Siegall sold 29,353 shares of Seagen stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total transaction of $4,241,802.03. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles R. Romp sold 777 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.55, for a total value of $120,085.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 120,750 shares of company stock valued at $18,451,372. 27.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Seagen by 1.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,810,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $2,496,377,000 after acquiring an additional 160,311 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 0.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,569,833 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,745,448,000 after buying an additional 49,754 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 10.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,216,653 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $507,845,000 after purchasing an additional 302,448 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Seagen by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,637,691 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $258,154,000 after acquiring an additional 70,727 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its position in shares of Seagen by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,528,065 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $212,299,000 after buying an additional 219,334 shares during the period. 82.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Seagen

Seagen Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of antibody-based therapies for the treatment of cancer. Its products include Adcetris and Padcev. The firm is also advancing a pipeline of novel therapies for solid tumors and blood-related cancers. The company was founded by Clay B.

