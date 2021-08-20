$421.30 Million in Sales Expected for Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Forward Air Co. (NASDAQ:FWRD) to announce $421.30 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Forward Air’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $424.80 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $419.40 million. Forward Air posted sales of $332.00 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 26.9%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Forward Air will report full-year sales of $1.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.63 billion to $1.64 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $1.74 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.72 billion to $1.77 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Forward Air.

Get Forward Air alerts:

Forward Air (NASDAQ:FWRD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The transportation company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.14. Forward Air had a return on equity of 14.49% and a net margin of 3.69%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. TheStreet upgraded Forward Air from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Forward Air from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $103.00 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Forward Air from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $97.50.

NASDAQ:FWRD opened at $86.05 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $89.28. Forward Air has a 1-year low of $53.28 and a 1-year high of $100.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.36 and a beta of 1.15.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 19th. Forward Air’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

In other news, Director George S. Mayes, Jr. bought 500 shares of Forward Air stock in a transaction on Monday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $91.53 per share, with a total value of $45,765.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,177 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $199,260.81. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Forward Air by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,973 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $353,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Forward Air by 1.4% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,395 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in Forward Air by 127.6% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 330 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 185 shares during the period. Clifford Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Forward Air by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Clifford Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,324 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $478,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Forward Air by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 3,884 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $349,000 after buying an additional 208 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

About Forward Air

Forward Air Corp. engages in the provision of less-than-truckload (LTL), truckload, intermodal and pool distribution services. It operates through the following segments: Expedited LTL and Intermodal. The Expedited LTL segment provides expedited regional, inter-regional and national LTL, final mile and truckload services.

Featured Article: Asset Allocation Models, Which is Right For You?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Forward Air (FWRD)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Forward Air Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Forward Air and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.