$43.87 Billion in Sales Expected for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) will post $43.87 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Ten analysts have issued estimates for Microsoft’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $43.56 billion to $44.33 billion. Microsoft reported sales of $37.15 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.1%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Microsoft will report full year sales of $190.10 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $181.25 billion to $193.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $213.01 billion, with estimates ranging from $192.24 billion to $220.87 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Microsoft.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The software giant reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.92 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $46.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.30 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 45.76% and a net margin of 36.45%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 21.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MSFT. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $340.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Microsoft from $290.00 to $315.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on Microsoft from $298.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Microsoft from $290.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-one have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $317.26.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 294,824,958 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $79,868,081,000 after purchasing an additional 2,249,303 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in shares of Microsoft by 7.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 192,408,922 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $52,123,577,000 after acquiring an additional 13,584,306 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Microsoft by 2.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 123,322,145 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $33,314,811,000 after acquiring an additional 3,090,751 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 3.0% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 92,898,047 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $25,166,309,000 after purchasing an additional 2,669,080 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Microsoft by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 84,365,516 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $19,890,858,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652,275 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.43% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ MSFT opened at $296.77 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.87, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.78. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $278.72. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Microsoft has a one year low of $196.25 and a one year high of $297.47.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be paid a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.75%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.11%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, organizations, and enterprise divisions.

