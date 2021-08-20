$433.61 Million in Sales Expected for Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect Helen of Troy Limited (NASDAQ:HELE) to post sales of $433.61 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have made estimates for Helen of Troy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $427.02 million and the highest is $440.20 million. Helen of Troy reported sales of $530.85 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 18.3%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Thursday, October 14th.

On average, analysts expect that Helen of Troy will report full year sales of $2.01 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $1.98 billion to $2.05 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $2.12 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.11 billion to $2.12 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Helen of Troy.

Helen of Troy (NASDAQ:HELE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 7th. The company reported $3.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.63 by $0.85. Helen of Troy had a return on equity of 23.94% and a net margin of 11.29%. The firm had revenue of $541.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $438.91 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.53 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% on a year-over-year basis.

HELE has been the topic of a number of research reports. Oppenheimer restated a “hold” rating on shares of Helen of Troy in a report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Helen of Troy from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $236.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 29th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.25.

Helen of Troy stock opened at $229.46 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $224.94. The stock has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. Helen of Troy has a 12 month low of $181.85 and a 12 month high of $265.97.

In other news, Director Vincent D. Carson sold 2,525 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $234.83, for a total value of $592,945.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Julien Mininberg sold 5,344 shares of Helen of Troy stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $226.66, for a total value of $1,211,271.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 14,213 shares of company stock worth $3,299,130 over the last 90 days. 0.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Helen of Troy by 126.3% during the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $42,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in Helen of Troy during the 1st quarter valued at $102,000.

Helen of Troy Company Profile

Helen of Troy Ltd. engages in the manufacture and distribution of personal care and household products. It operates through the following segments: Housewares, Healthcare and Home, and Beauty. The Housewares segment offers food preparation tools, containers, electronics, baby care, and cleaning products.

