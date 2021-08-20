$5.01 Billion in Sales Expected for Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) will post $5.01 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Kimberly-Clark’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.99 billion to $5.02 billion. Kimberly-Clark reported sales of $4.68 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.1%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Thursday, October 28th.

On average, analysts expect that Kimberly-Clark will report full year sales of $19.44 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $19.33 billion to $19.52 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $19.96 billion, with estimates ranging from $19.60 billion to $20.21 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Kimberly-Clark.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.71 by ($0.24). The firm had revenue of $4.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.77 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 10.53% and a return on equity of 308.07%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.20 EPS.

KMB has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $135.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, June 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $139.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $142.43.

In other Kimberly-Clark news, insider Aaron Powell sold 29,534 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $139.51, for a total value of $4,120,288.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Kimberly K. Underhill sold 19,018 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $135.84, for a total transaction of $2,583,405.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 62,042 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,427,785.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KMB. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Krane Funds Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. 67.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:KMB opened at $138.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.01, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.77. The stock has a market cap of $46.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.54. Kimberly-Clark has a 52 week low of $128.02 and a 52 week high of $158.10. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $134.17.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $1.14 dividend. This represents a $4.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.91%.

Kimberly-Clark Company Profile

Kimberly-Clark Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of products made from natural or synthetic fibers. It operates through the following segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional (KCP). The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swim pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products.

