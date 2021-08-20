$5.30 Billion in Sales Expected for ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN) to report $5.30 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for ManpowerGroup’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $5.20 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $5.37 billion. ManpowerGroup reported sales of $4.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 15.7%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th.

On average, analysts expect that ManpowerGroup will report full year sales of $20.84 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $20.55 billion to $20.96 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $21.72 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.27 billion to $22.23 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover ManpowerGroup.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $5.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.15 billion. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 13.36%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.11) EPS.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $124.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $110.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.33.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MAN. Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 50.0% in the 1st quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 300 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in shares of ManpowerGroup in the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 137.1% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 377 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of ManpowerGroup by 346.9% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 581 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 451 shares during the period. 85.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:MAN opened at $118.40 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.38 and a quick ratio of 1.38. The firm has a market cap of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.50. ManpowerGroup has a twelve month low of $65.04 and a twelve month high of $125.07.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

