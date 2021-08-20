$5.68 Billion in Sales Expected for NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) This Quarter

Equities research analysts expect NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) to announce $5.68 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for NextEra Energy’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $5.45 billion and the highest is $5.92 billion. NextEra Energy reported sales of $4.79 billion in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 18.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NextEra Energy will report full year sales of $19.59 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $19.13 billion to $19.95 billion. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post sales of $22.55 billion, with estimates ranging from $21.51 billion to $23.65 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for NextEra Energy.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.01. NextEra Energy had a return on equity of 10.84% and a net margin of 18.69%. The business had revenue of $3.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.91 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.61 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on NextEra Energy from $82.00 to $78.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on NextEra Energy from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $80.85.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Deborah H. Caplan sold 6,896 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $517,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 123,339 shares in the company, valued at $9,250,425. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Ronald R. Reagan sold 4,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $349,944.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,043 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,355,612. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 23,217 shares of company stock valued at $1,759,564. 0.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth approximately $29,000. Abundance Wealth Counselors acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $29,000. Emerson Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $30,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter worth $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.91% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NextEra Energy stock opened at $84.55 on Friday. NextEra Energy has a one year low of $66.79 and a one year high of $87.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $165.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.01, a PEG ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a current ratio of 0.48. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.08.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, August 27th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 26th. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

About NextEra Energy

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL & NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

