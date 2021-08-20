51,831 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,676,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.95. 478,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

