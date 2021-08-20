51,831 Shares in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

Posted by on Aug 20th, 2021

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 51,831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,676,000. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF makes up about 1.6% of SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Running Point Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Black Swift Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 222.5% in the 1st quarter. Black Swift Group LLC now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 257.5% during the 1st quarter. Cascade Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 143 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VB traded up $2.85 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $217.95. 478,955 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 699,422. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $222.01. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $146.88 and a 1-year high of $228.87.

Read More: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB).

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB)

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Small-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.