$52.41 Million in Sales Expected for Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending Co. (NASDAQ:OCSL) will announce sales of $52.41 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for Oaktree Specialty Lending’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $51.44 million and the highest is $53.37 million. Oaktree Specialty Lending posted sales of $43.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 20.2%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 18th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Oaktree Specialty Lending will report full year sales of $195.46 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $191.96 million to $198.96 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $218.79 million, with estimates ranging from $217.90 million to $219.68 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Oaktree Specialty Lending.

Get Oaktree Specialty Lending alerts:

OCSL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. JMP Securities boosted their target price on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from $7.50 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 9th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on shares of Oaktree Specialty Lending in a research report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $7.50 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $7.69.

Shares of OCSL opened at $7.01 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. The firm has a market cap of $1.26 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85. Oaktree Specialty Lending has a 1 year low of $4.52 and a 1 year high of $7.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.145 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $0.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.27%. This is an increase from Oaktree Specialty Lending’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. Oaktree Specialty Lending’s dividend payout ratio is currently 101.96%.

In related news, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 81,287 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.71, for a total transaction of $545,435.77. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,220,671.01. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Leonard M. Tannenbaum sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.78, for a total transaction of $678,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 21,195,331 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $143,704,344.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 182,934 shares of company stock valued at $1,234,471. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of OCSL. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 796,287 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $4,937,000 after acquiring an additional 300,293 shares during the period. Western Standard LLC boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 5.0% in the 1st quarter. Western Standard LLC now owns 186,302 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,155,000 after acquiring an additional 8,900 shares during the period. Cresset Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $79,000. Peak Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Oaktree Specialty Lending in the 1st quarter worth approximately $126,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in Oaktree Specialty Lending by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 50,962 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $316,000 after acquiring an additional 6,086 shares during the period. 48.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Oaktree Specialty Lending

Oaktree Specialty Lending Corp. is a specialty finance company, which engages in the provision of customized, one-stop credit solutions to companies with limited access to public or syndicated capital markets. Its portfolio include first lien, second lien, kemper jv, and equity. The company was founded on February 15, 2007 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, CA with an investment size of $10 m to $100 m and an EBITDA of $25 m to $250 m.

Featured Article: Are FAANG stocks a good investment?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oaktree Specialty Lending (OCSL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oaktree Specialty Lending and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.