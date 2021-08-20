$520.28 Million in Sales Expected for Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that Air Lease Co. (NYSE:AL) will post $520.28 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Air Lease’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $513.54 million to $527.01 million. Air Lease reported sales of $493.60 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 5.4%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Monday, November 8th.

On average, analysts expect that Air Lease will report full year sales of $2.05 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.04 billion to $2.06 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $2.60 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.55 billion to $2.66 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that cover Air Lease.

Air Lease (NYSE:AL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The transportation company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Air Lease had a return on equity of 6.55% and a net margin of 20.98%.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Air Lease from $52.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Air Lease from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Air Lease in a research report on Wednesday.

Air Lease stock opened at $40.11 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.46. Air Lease has a 52 week low of $26.65 and a 52 week high of $52.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54. The firm has a market cap of $4.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.14.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th will be issued a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 9th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.60%. Air Lease’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.58%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eaton Vance Management acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Air Lease by 72.8% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 698 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Air Lease in the 1st quarter worth $48,000. Finally, Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Air Lease by 3,783.6% in the 2nd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,136 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.06% of the company’s stock.

Air Lease Company Profile

Air Lease Corporation, an aircraft leasing company, engages in the purchase and leasing of new commercial jet aircraft to airlines worldwide. The company also sells aircraft from its operating lease portfolio to third parties, including other leasing companies, financial services companies, airlines, and other investors.

