$53.50 Million in Sales Expected for German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) This Quarter

Equities research analysts predict that German American Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GABC) will report $53.50 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have issued estimates for German American Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $55.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $52.60 million. German American Bancorp posted sales of $51.67 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 3.5%. The business is scheduled to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 25th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that German American Bancorp will report full year sales of $213.93 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $210.90 million to $218.00 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $207.87 million, with estimates ranging from $204.00 million to $213.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover German American Bancorp.

German American Bancorp (NASDAQ:GABC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.27. German American Bancorp had a net margin of 34.59% and a return on equity of 12.64%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of German American Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 6th.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of GABC. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 30.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 34,293 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,008,000 after buying an additional 8,013 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 207.0% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 75,332 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,493,000 after buying an additional 50,793 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of German American Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Cutler Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of German American Bancorp by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Cutler Capital Management LLC now owns 45,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,080,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in German American Bancorp in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of German American Bancorp stock opened at $36.99 on Friday. German American Bancorp has a 52-week low of $26.02 and a 52-week high of $51.11. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $37.60. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $981.94 million, a P/E ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.27%. German American Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 35.90%.

About German American Bancorp

German American Bancorp, Inc is a holding company, which engages in owning a trust, brokerage, and financial planning through German American Financial Advisors & Trust Co, and German American Insurance, Inc It operates through the following business segments: Core Banking, Wealth Management Services, Insurance Operations, and Other.

