55,517 Shares in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) Bought by Millennium Management LLC

Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 55,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,073,000. Millennium Management LLC owned about 0.05% of Goldman Sachs BDC at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC in the first quarter worth $114,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs BDC during the first quarter valued at $707,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 152.2% during the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 28,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $550,000 after acquiring an additional 17,165 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 182.7% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 5,966 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 3,856 shares during the period. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP grew its holdings in Goldman Sachs BDC by 5.7% during the first quarter. Aigen Investment Management LP now owns 19,540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $378,000 after acquiring an additional 1,047 shares during the period. 19.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

NYSE:GSBD opened at $18.60 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $19.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.46 and a beta of 1.46. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.89 and a 52-week high of $20.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.60, a quick ratio of 1.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.09. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 85.41%. The firm had revenue of $83.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.61 million. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.93 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.68%. Goldman Sachs BDC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.24%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 11th.

Goldman Sachs BDC Company Profile

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc invests in middle market companies located in the US. The fund targets companies operating in the fields software, health technology information technology, commercial services and textiles with an investment size of $25 to $75 million and an EBITDA of $5 to $75 million. It provides financing in the form of senior secured debt, unitranche debt, junior secured, mezzanine debt and equity for acquisitions, refinancing, growth, LBOs, dividend recapitalization and restructuring transactions.

Featured Story: dividend yield calculator

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.