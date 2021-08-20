$59.20 Million in Sales Expected for Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) This Quarter

Brokerages forecast that Horizon Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBNC) will report sales of $59.20 million for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Horizon Bancorp’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $61.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $57.90 million. Horizon Bancorp reported sales of $60.10 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 1.5%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Horizon Bancorp will report full year sales of $234.33 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $230.70 million to $240.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $242.20 million, with estimates ranging from $236.30 million to $251.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Horizon Bancorp.

Horizon Bancorp (NASDAQ:HBNC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.06. Horizon Bancorp had a net margin of 32.13% and a return on equity of 12.31%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on HBNC shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Horizon Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Raymond James cut their price target on Horizon Bancorp from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 29th.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Bancorp during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 6,433.3% in the 2nd quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,960 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 102.2% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,241 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 1,638 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY boosted its stake in Horizon Bancorp by 77,533.3% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 9,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $162,000 after purchasing an additional 9,304 shares during the period. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new position in Horizon Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $185,000. Institutional investors own 51.20% of the company’s stock.

HBNC opened at $17.85 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $17.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $784.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.19 and a beta of 1.28. Horizon Bancorp has a 1 year low of $9.42 and a 1 year high of $20.17.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 16th. Investors of record on Friday, July 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 1st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.91%. Horizon Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.99%.

About Horizon Bancorp

Horizon Bancorp, Inc (Indiana) is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and retail banking services. It offers personal banking, business banking, investment and trust, and mortgage services. The company was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Michigan City, IN.

