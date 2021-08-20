$61.70 Million in Sales Expected for PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts predict that PlayAGS Inc (NYSE:AGS) will report sales of $61.70 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Five analysts have provided estimates for PlayAGS’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $57.30 million to $65.02 million. PlayAGS reported sales of $49.28 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 25.2%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, November 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that PlayAGS will report full year sales of $245.81 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $234.30 million to $257.07 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $282.18 million, with estimates ranging from $277.49 million to $289.90 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that cover PlayAGS.

PlayAGS (NYSE:AGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.04. PlayAGS had a negative return on equity of 76.20% and a negative net margin of 18.33%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on AGS shares. B. Riley started coverage on PlayAGS in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PlayAGS from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th. Truist Securities raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Truist raised PlayAGS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded PlayAGS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. PlayAGS currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.55.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of AGS. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 316,519 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,279,000 after purchasing an additional 37,271 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 52,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,000 after purchasing an additional 2,156 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 136.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 63,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $455,000 after purchasing an additional 36,391 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of PlayAGS by 8.0% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 224,969 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,620,000 after purchasing an additional 16,752 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PlayAGS during the first quarter worth $686,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE AGS opened at $7.21 on Friday. PlayAGS has a 1-year low of $2.50 and a 1-year high of $11.32. The stock has a market cap of $264.43 million, a P/E ratio of -6.44 and a beta of 3.50. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $8.65. The company has a quick ratio of 3.14, a current ratio of 3.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.00.

AGS is a global company focused on creating a diverse mix of entertaining gaming experiences for every kind of player. Their roots are firmly planted in the Class II Native American gaming market, but their customer-centric culture and growth have helped them branch out to become a leading all-inclusive commercial gaming supplier.

