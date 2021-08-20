$702.15 Million in Sales Expected for First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts expect that First Solar, Inc. (NASDAQ:FSLR) will post sales of $702.15 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Thirteen analysts have issued estimates for First Solar’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $763.05 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $649.79 million. First Solar posted sales of $927.57 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year over year growth rate of 24.3%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that First Solar will report full year sales of $2.95 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.87 billion to $3.00 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $2.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $2.64 billion to $3.16 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for First Solar.

First Solar (NASDAQ:FSLR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The solar cell manufacturer reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.17. First Solar had a net margin of 18.96% and a return on equity of 10.05%. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share.

Several research analysts have commented on FSLR shares. Citigroup downgraded shares of First Solar from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of First Solar from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of First Solar in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $55.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, July 2nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of First Solar from $95.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. First Solar currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $101.55.

In related news, Director R Craig Kennedy sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.76, for a total value of $43,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 24,548 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,933,400.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Georges Antoun sold 3,007 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.18, for a total transaction of $232,080.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,464 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,042,491.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 46,227 shares of company stock valued at $4,189,934. 0.55% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of First Solar by 17.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,907,811 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,301,454,000 after acquiring an additional 2,234,904 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in First Solar by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 8,955,905 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $810,599,000 after buying an additional 188,539 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in First Solar by 10.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,771,099 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,812,000 after buying an additional 260,905 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group raised its holdings in First Solar by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 2,645,448 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $230,948,000 after buying an additional 741,076 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in First Solar by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,267,578 shares of the solar cell manufacturer’s stock valued at $125,397,000 after buying an additional 86,859 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.66% of the company’s stock.

FSLR stock opened at $92.99 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $87.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 4.77 and a quick ratio of 3.86. First Solar has a 12 month low of $59.52 and a 12 month high of $112.50. The company has a market capitalization of $9.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.31.

First Solar Company Profile

First Solar, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of photovoltaic solar power systems and solar modules. It operates through the Modules and Systems segments. The Modules segment involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of cadmium telluride solar modules, which convert sunlight into electricity.

