$713.45 Million in Sales Expected for Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) to report sales of $713.45 million for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Visteon’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $717.00 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $711.00 million. Visteon reported sales of $747.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, November 4th.

On average, analysts expect that Visteon will report full-year sales of $2.91 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $2.90 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.47 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.39 billion to $3.51 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Visteon.

Visteon (NASDAQ:VC) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.35). Visteon had a return on equity of 14.96% and a net margin of 1.00%. The business had revenue of $610.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $642.38 million.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays dropped their price objective on shares of Visteon from $132.00 to $128.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Visteon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, July 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $162.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on shares of Visteon from $142.00 to $141.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Visteon from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Visteon currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $117.00.

Visteon stock opened at $103.66 on Friday. Visteon has a 52-week low of $64.22 and a 52-week high of $147.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.63 and a beta of 2.01. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $115.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.65 and a quick ratio of 1.37.

In other Visteon news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 8,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.12, for a total value of $1,017,200.32. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,119.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert R. Vallance sold 4,916 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.80, for a total value of $647,928.80. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,871 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,564,597.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 18,732 shares of company stock valued at $2,312,529. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Visteon by 3,338.9% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 601 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth $98,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 1st quarter worth about $181,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in Visteon during the 2nd quarter worth about $213,000. 94.77% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Visteon Corp. engages in the design, engineering, and manufacture of electronics products, automotive vehicles and supplies automotive parts. Its products include Instrument Clusters, Information Displays,Telematics Solutions, Head-Up Displays, Domain Controller and DriveCore Autonomous. The company was founded on January 5, 2000 and is headquartered in Van Buren Township, MI.

