$78.21 Million in Sales Expected for GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect GasLog Partners LP (NYSE:GLOP) to post sales of $78.21 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have issued estimates for GasLog Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $77.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $78.51 million. GasLog Partners reported sales of $72.81 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 7.4%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, November 9th.

On average, analysts expect that GasLog Partners will report full-year sales of $318.27 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $317.25 million to $319.28 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the company will post sales of $309.50 million, with estimates ranging from $307.08 million to $311.91 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover GasLog Partners.

Get GasLog Partners alerts:

GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The shipping company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.14). The business had revenue of $70.35 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $72.28 million. GasLog Partners had a return on equity of 12.11% and a net margin of 24.40%.

Several research firms have issued reports on GLOP. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GasLog Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Barclays downgraded GasLog Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $4.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Friday, May 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the stock. GasLog Partners currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $3.56.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of GasLog Partners by 6.7% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 227,900 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $5,157,000 after buying an additional 14,258 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in GasLog Partners by 454.6% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 922,379 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $2,463,000 after purchasing an additional 756,068 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in GasLog Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its position in GasLog Partners by 73.3% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 343,980 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $918,000 after purchasing an additional 145,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.07% of the company’s stock.

GLOP stock opened at $3.46 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a market capitalization of $171.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.35 and a beta of 2.85. GasLog Partners has a 1-year low of $2.10 and a 1-year high of $5.93.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 9th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 6th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.10%.

GasLog Partners Company Profile

GasLog Partners LP owns, operates, and acquires liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers under multi-year charters. As of March 2, 2021, it operated a fleet of 15 LNG carriers with an average carrying capacity of approximately 158,000 cubic meters. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in Piraeus, Greece.

See Also: Overbought

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GasLog Partners (GLOP)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GasLog Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GasLog Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.