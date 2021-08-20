$79.35 Million in Sales Expected for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) This Quarter

Analysts predict that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE) will post $79.35 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Seven analysts have made estimates for Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $71.59 million to $90.60 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical posted sales of $81.47 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 2.6%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, October 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical will report full year sales of $351.51 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $329.29 million to $375.51 million. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $404.81 million, with estimates ranging from $333.90 million to $438.58 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.81) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.28) by ($0.53). Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 97.79% and a negative return on equity of 40.48%. The company had revenue of $86.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $85.88 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Evercore ISI raised Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Zacks Investment Research cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $92.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. UBS Group assumed coverage on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Thursday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $73.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet cut Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush decreased their price objective on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $106.00 to $91.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.26.

RARE stock opened at $77.92 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $89.63. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical has a twelve month low of $72.83 and a twelve month high of $179.65. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of -14.59 and a beta of 1.81.

In other news, EVP Karah Herdman Parschauer sold 1,329 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total transaction of $132,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Erik Harris sold 437 shares of the stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.63, for a total value of $41,353.31. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 26,280 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,486,876.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 2,713 shares of company stock worth $262,894 in the last ninety days. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RARE. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its position in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 24.6% during the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 674 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $77,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $88,000. Finally, Wolverine Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 1st quarter worth $102,000. 89.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in the United States. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; and Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders.

