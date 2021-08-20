$86.96 Million in Sales Expected for Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) This Quarter

Wall Street brokerages expect Quantum Co. (NASDAQ:QMCO) to report $86.96 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for Quantum’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $84.20 million and the highest is $88.67 million. Quantum reported sales of $85.82 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 1.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Quantum will report full-year sales of $391.61 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $389.48 million to $394.70 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $433.49 million, with estimates ranging from $422.00 million to $440.08 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Quantum.

Quantum (NASDAQ:QMCO) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $92.43 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $98.05 million.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Quantum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th.

NASDAQ QMCO opened at $5.32 on Friday. Quantum has a 1-year low of $3.96 and a 1-year high of $9.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $309.69 million, a P/E ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.15. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $6.54.

In related news, Director John Fichthorn bought 30,000 shares of Quantum stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $5.69 per share, for a total transaction of $170,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 136,977 shares in the company, valued at $779,399.13. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Lewis W. Moorehead sold 6,470 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.81, for a total transaction of $44,060.70. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 190,310 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,296,011.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 313,164 shares of company stock valued at $2,041,083 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in QMCO. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 18.1% during the second quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 7,269,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,985,000 after buying an additional 1,112,599 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 49.5% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,842,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,474,000 after buying an additional 1,271,966 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 11.8% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,677,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,451,000 after buying an additional 281,692 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 34.7% during the second quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 2,574,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,741,000 after buying an additional 663,516 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Quantum by 7.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,036,295 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,027,000 after purchasing an additional 137,679 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.42% of the company’s stock.

About Quantum

Quantum Corp. engages in the manufacture of computer storage device. It provides solutions for storing and protecting information in physical, virtual and cloud environments. The company was founded by Joel N. Harrison and James M. McCoy in 1980 and is headquartered in San Jose, CA.

