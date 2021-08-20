88mph (MPH) Price Hits $54.56 on Major Exchanges

88mph (CURRENCY:MPH) traded up 1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. In the last week, 88mph has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. 88mph has a total market capitalization of $20.49 million and approximately $499,777.00 worth of 88mph was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One 88mph coin can now be bought for $54.56 or 0.00111688 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get 88mph alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $28.45 or 0.00058225 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002047 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00003298 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.26 or 0.00014870 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002049 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $406.67 or 0.00832415 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.76 or 0.00048637 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.02 or 0.00002097 BTC.

About 88mph

88mph (CRYPTO:MPH) is a coin. 88mph’s total supply is 395,050 coins and its circulating supply is 375,547 coins. 88mph’s official website is 88mph.app . The official message board for 88mph is medium.com/88mphapp . 88mph’s official Twitter account is @88mphapp and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Established April 2018 and built in Vienna, Morpher is a trading platform and a market protocol built on the Ethereum blockchain, using the Morpher token as their native token. Every trade on Morpher is placed using MPH tokens, and all gains/losses are paid out in MPH. Even with fiat-stable trading planned in a future release, MPH will always be the settlement currency. This is because MPH uniquely enables the entire Morpher Protocol. “

Buying and Selling 88mph

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as 88mph directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire 88mph should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy 88mph using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for 88mph Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for 88mph and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.