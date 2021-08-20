908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) Head to Head Comparison

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) and Autoscope Technologies (NASDAQ:AATC) are both small-cap medical companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, risk and profitability.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

31.0% of 908 Devices shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 20.3% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by institutional investors. 51.1% of 908 Devices shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 24.7% of Autoscope Technologies shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for 908 Devices and Autoscope Technologies, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score 908 Devices 0 0 4 0 3.00 Autoscope Technologies 0 0 0 0 N/A

908 Devices presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, suggesting a potential upside of 110.66%. Given 908 Devices’ higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe 908 Devices is more favorable than Autoscope Technologies.

Profitability

This table compares 908 Devices and Autoscope Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets 908 Devices N/A N/A N/A Autoscope Technologies 21.70% 14.66% 13.67%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares 908 Devices and Autoscope Technologies’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio 908 Devices $26.89 million 33.19 -$12.82 million ($1.24) -26.03 Autoscope Technologies $13.17 million 2.76 $1.06 million N/A N/A

Autoscope Technologies has lower revenue, but higher earnings than 908 Devices.

Summary

908 Devices beats Autoscope Technologies on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

908 Devices Company Profile

908 Devices Inc. develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets. Its products include MX908, a handheld, battery-powered, and Mass Spec device that is designed for rapid analysis of gas, liquid, and solid materials of unknown identity; Rebel, a small desktop analyzer that provides real-time information on the extracellular environment in bioprocesses; and ZipChip, a plug-and-play, high-resolution separation platform that optimizes Mass Spec sample analysis. 908 Devices Inc. was incorporated in 2012 and is headquartered in Boston, Massachusetts.

Autoscope Technologies Company Profile

Autoscope Technologies Corp. engages in the development of above-ground detection technology, applications and solutions. It offers real-time reaction capabilities and in-depth analytics. The company is headquartered in St. Paul, MN.

