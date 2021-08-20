95,102 Shares in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) Acquired by Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC

Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:AGOX) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 95,102 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,492,000. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF makes up approximately 1.5% of Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC owned 1.53% of Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Separately, Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC acquired a new stake in Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $591,000.

NYSEARCA:AGOX traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $25.69. The stock had a trading volume of 100 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,862. Adaptive Growth Opportunities ETF has a 1-year low of $22.27 and a 1-year high of $27.00. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.05.

