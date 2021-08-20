AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

AAK AB (publ.) (OTCMKTS:ARHUF) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 196,000 shares, a growth of 15.9% from the July 15th total of 169,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

ARHUF stock opened at $18.75 on Friday. AAK AB has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $18.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.75.

AAK AB (publ.) Company Profile

AAK AB (publ.) develops and sells vegetable oils and fats worldwide. It offers food ingredients for the bakery, dairy, foodservice, and special nutrition industries; chocolate and confectionery fats, including functional cocoa butter and cocoa butter alternatives, as well as specialty fats for confectionery filling; and functional emollients for the cosmetics industry.

