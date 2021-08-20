AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) Shares Sold by Red Cedar Investment Management LLC

Red Cedar Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 16.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,212 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,273 shares during the quarter. Red Cedar Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $1,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ABBV. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 5.6% during the second quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $902,000 after buying an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 0.9% during the second quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 12,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,382,000 after buying an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 16.4% during the second quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 1,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $146,000 after buying an additional 183 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 49.9% during the second quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Virginia VA boosted its holdings in AbbVie by 1.1% during the second quarter. Trust Co. of Virginia VA now owns 9,583 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,076,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.24% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AbbVie stock traded up $1.08 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $119.01. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 174,844 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,726,804. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $115.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.89. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $79.11 and a one year high of $119.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $210.31 billion, a PE ratio of 31.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 0.82.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.09 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $13.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.64 billion. AbbVie had a net margin of 12.40% and a return on equity of 154.24%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 33.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.34 EPS. Analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 15th were paid a dividend of $1.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 14th. This represents a $5.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.37%. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 49.24%.

Several analysts have issued reports on ABBV shares. SVB Leerink upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday. Truist started coverage on shares of AbbVie in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $124.08 price target on the stock. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $128.00 to $131.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $127.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Argus upped their price target on shares of AbbVie from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $122.21.

About AbbVie

AbbVie, Inc is a research-based biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the development and sale of pharmaceutical products. It focuses on treating conditions such as chronic autoimmune diseases in rheumatology, gastroenterology, and dermatology; oncology, including blood cancers; virology, including hepatitis C virus (HCV) and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV); neurological disorders, such as Parkinson’s disease; metabolic diseases, comprising thyroid disease and complications associated with cystic fibrosis; pain associated with endometriosis; and other serious health conditions.

