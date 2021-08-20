AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) Shares Gap Down to $15.79

Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (NASDAQ:ABCL) gapped down prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $15.79, but opened at $15.42. AbCellera Biologics shares last traded at $15.74, with a volume of 1,255 shares changing hands.

Several brokerages have commented on ABCL. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AbCellera Biologics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SVB Leerink reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a report on Sunday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on AbCellera Biologics from $51.00 to $49.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 13th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of AbCellera Biologics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbCellera Biologics presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.83.

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.17.

AbCellera Biologics (NASDAQ:ABCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.05). On average, analysts expect that AbCellera Biologics Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Michael R. Hayden sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.50, for a total transaction of $2,550,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director John S. Montalbano acquired 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 16th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.23 per share, with a total value of $103,380.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 13,898,420 shares of company stock worth $337,960,033.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ABCL. Allianz Asset Management GmbH bought a new stake in AbCellera Biologics in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,454,000. Capital International Investors raised its stake in AbCellera Biologics by 283.7% in the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,894,089 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,670,000 after acquiring an additional 5,097,178 shares during the period. Guardian Capital Advisors LP acquired a new stake in AbCellera Biologics during the 2nd quarter valued at $81,428,000. Credit Suisse AG bought a new position in AbCellera Biologics during the first quarter worth $77,116,000. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in AbCellera Biologics by 135.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 2,725,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,569,844 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 26.78% of the company’s stock.

AbCellera Biologics Inc develops antibody discovery platform. Its full-stack, AI-powered drug discovery platform searches and analyzes the database of natural immune systems to find antibodies that can be developed as drugs. As of December 31, 2020, the company had 103 discovery programs that are either completed, in progress, or under contract.

