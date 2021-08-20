Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) Short Interest Up 15.4% in July

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund (NYSE:ACP) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of July. As of July 30th, there was short interest totalling 10,500 shares, an increase of 15.4% from the July 15th total of 9,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 219,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

NYSE:ACP opened at $11.18 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $11.22. Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund has a 52-week low of $9.15 and a 52-week high of $12.67.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.73%.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 8.7% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 37,655 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. Rivernorth Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,172,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 26.1% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 232,849 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,589,000 after acquiring an additional 48,232 shares during the period. Hunting Hill Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $287,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund by 250.4% during the 2nd quarter. Wagner Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,170 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 2,980 shares during the last quarter.

About Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund

Aberdeen Income Credit Strategies Fund operates as a global credit, non diversified and closed-end management investment company. It intends to seek risk-adjusted returns with high current income and the potential for capital appreciation. The company was founded on October 12, 2010 and is headquartered in Philadelphia, PA.

