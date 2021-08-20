Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust (LON:ASL) Stock Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $1,546.14

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc (LON:ASL)’s share price crossed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 1,546.14 ($20.20) and traded as high as GBX 1,598 ($20.88). Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust shares last traded at GBX 1,580 ($20.64), with a volume of 159,765 shares changing hands.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.52, a current ratio of 2.90 and a quick ratio of 2.90. The stock has a market cap of £1.40 billion and a PE ratio of 2.14. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 1,546.14.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th will be given a dividend of GBX 10.95 ($0.14) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.73%. Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.05%.

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Aberforth Partners LLP. The fund invests in public equity markets of the United Kingdom. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in value stocks of small-cap companies.

