Absci (NASDAQ:ABSI) Trading 6.9% Higher

Absci Corp (NASDAQ:ABSI)’s stock price traded up 6.9% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $21.91 and last traded at $21.91. 771 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 418,272 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.50.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday. They set an “overweight” rating on the stock. Finally, Bank of America started coverage on shares of Absci in a report on Monday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $30.00.

In other news, Director Karen K. Mcginnis acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $240,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Sarah Korman acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $16.00 per share, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $160,000. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 26,600 shares of company stock worth $425,600.

Absci Corporation is the AI-powered synthetic biology company unlocking the potential of proteins as the next generation of therapeutics. The company’s Creation(TM) Platform involved in discovery of novel biotherapeutic drug candidates and generation of the cell lines to manufacture them in a single efficient process.

