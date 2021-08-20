Absolute Software (ABST) – Research Analysts’ Recent Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have changed their ratings and price targets for Absolute Software (NASDAQ: ABST):

8/12/2021 – Absolute Software was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating. According to Zacks, “Absolute Software Corporation engages in the business of providing firmware-persistent endpoint security and management solutions. It provides solutions for computer security monitoring and endpoint management industry. The company’s solutions include data protection, lifecycle management, enterprise mobility management and IT service management as well as data loss prevention. Absolute Software Corporation is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada. “

8/11/2021 – Absolute Software had its price target raised by analysts at Raymond James from $18.00 to $19.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Absolute Software had its price target lowered by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from C$20.00 to C$18.50. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock.

8/11/2021 – Absolute Software was downgraded by analysts at TD Securities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. They now have a $15.00 price target on the stock, down previously from $22.00.

ABST stock opened at $11.11 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $13.67. Absolute Software Co. has a 12-month low of $9.36 and a 12-month high of $21.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $550.77 million, a P/E ratio of 138.89 and a beta of 0.88.

Absolute Software (NASDAQ:ABST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by ($0.09). Absolute Software had a net margin of 3.09% and a negative return on equity of 19.49%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Absolute Software Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 11th will be given a $0.0626 dividend. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 10th. Absolute Software’s payout ratio is 38.81%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Absolute Software in the second quarter worth about $188,000. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 21.4% in the second quarter. Oberweis Asset Management Inc. now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,166,000 after acquiring an additional 14,200 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 82.9% in the second quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 38,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 17,446 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 22.2% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 523,883 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 95,320 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Absolute Software by 15.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $530,000 after acquiring an additional 4,800 shares in the last quarter. 57.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Absolute Software Corp. engages in the provision of cloud-based service that supports the management and security of computing devices, applications, and data for a variety of organizations. Its solutions includes education, financial services, general date protection regulations (GDPR) compliance, government, healthcare, professional services, and technology solutions such as Absolute for Android, and Absolute for Chromebook.

