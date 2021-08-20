Abyss Market Capitalization Reaches $8.50 Million (ABYSS)

Abyss (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 20th. Over the last week, Abyss has traded 3.4% lower against the US dollar. One Abyss coin can now be bought for $0.0372 or 0.00000075 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Abyss has a total market cap of $8.50 million and $232,050.00 worth of Abyss was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.71 or 0.00058317 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002032 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.54 or 0.00003137 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.29 or 0.00014797 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002033 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $407.92 or 0.00828466 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $24.45 or 0.00049657 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002114 BTC.

Abyss Coin Profile

Abyss (CRYPTO:ABYSS) is a coin. Its launch date was November 29th, 2017. Abyss’ total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,664,903 coins. Abyss’ official website is abyss.finance . Abyss’ official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Abyss Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Abyss using one of the exchanges listed above.

