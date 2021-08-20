Abyss Token (ABYSS) 1-Day Trading Volume Reaches $144,653.00

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on August 20th. Abyss Token has a market capitalization of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Abyss Token has traded 14.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00058443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.38 or 0.00846634 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049122 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Abyss Token Coin Profile

ABYSS is a coin. Its launch date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Abyss Token is medium.com/theabyss

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

Buying and Selling Abyss Token

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Abyss Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Abyss Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Abyss Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

