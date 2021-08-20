Abyss Token (ABYSS) Market Cap Reaches $3.45 Million

Abyss Token (CURRENCY:ABYSS) traded down 1.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on August 20th. Abyss Token has a market cap of $3.45 million and approximately $144,653.00 worth of Abyss Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Abyss Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0151 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last week, Abyss Token has traded down 14.5% against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $28.47 or 0.00058443 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002053 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00003142 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00014860 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002055 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $412.38 or 0.00846634 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.93 or 0.00049122 BTC.

The Graph (GRT) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002133 BTC.

Abyss Token Profile

Abyss Token is a coin. Its genesis date was April 18th, 2018. Abyss Token’s total supply is 508,628,132 coins and its circulating supply is 228,614,892 coins. Abyss Token’s official message board is medium.com/theabyss . The Reddit community for Abyss Token is /r/theabyssplatform and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Abyss Token’s official Twitter account is @theabyss and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Abyss Token is www.theabyss.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Abyss Finance provides Decentralized (DeFi) and Centralized (CeFi) Finance solutions for projects in multiple industries. The Abyss is the platform where gamers can play games, socialize and get rewarded. We offer MMO/MMORPG games and share a part of our revenue with gamers. Come to The Abyss and earn from the referral system, gaming achievements, and other activities. “

